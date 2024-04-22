National Assembly meets today to debate seven-point agenda

House will discuss damage caused to crops, properties across country due to recent rains

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly session will meet today. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a seven-point agenda for the meeting.

The assembly will discuss illegal encroachment on evacuee trust properties in Nankana Sahib and the damage caused to crops and properties across the country including Charsadda due to recent rains.

The attested copy of the President's address to the joint session of the Parliament will be presented in the House. The annual report of FPSC for the year 2021 will be presented in the House.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazir Tarar will present a motion in the National Assembly to pay thanks to the President for his address in the House.

