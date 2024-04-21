Bye-Election Result
In-focus

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

Pakistan

Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KARACHI – All private and public offices and educational institutions will remain closed on April 23 (Tuesday) in Karachi division.

The Karachi commissioner issued a notification on Sunday.

According to the notification, all the public and private institutions including schools to remain closed on April 23 due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in provincial capital.

"In view of the visit of Foreign Dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, Tuesday, the 23™ April, 2024 is hereby declared as Public Holiday in Karachi Division," read the notification.


 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News