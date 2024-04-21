Public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23
KARACHI – All private and public offices and educational institutions will remain closed on April 23 (Tuesday) in Karachi division.
The Karachi commissioner issued a notification on Sunday.
According to the notification, all the public and private institutions including schools to remain closed on April 23 due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in provincial capital.
"In view of the visit of Foreign Dignitaries and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, Tuesday, the 23™ April, 2024 is hereby declared as Public Holiday in Karachi Division," read the notification.