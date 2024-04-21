Azma Bukhari asks police to arrest league worker's killer

Says PTI associates have gone mad due to fear of defeat in by-elections and resorted to violence

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has asked police to immediately make arrest of killers of PML-N worker, Muhammad Yousaf.

Expressing her condolence over the killing of the worker, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) goons had shown their traditional hooliganism by killing the worker in Narrowal.

She said the PTI associates had gone mad due to the fear of defeat in the by elections and resorted to violence.

The provincial minister said the PTI had always been winning the election by rigging and this time they did not have the facility that forced them to resort to violence.

