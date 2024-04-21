12 injured in Faisalabad factory boiler explosion

Roof of the factory caves in after the blast

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Twelve labourers sustained burns and injuries when a gas boiler exploded in a factory on Sargodha Road here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

On information, police, rescuers and firefighters rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, after the explosion a portion of a roof of the factory caved in, injuring the workers.

After an operation, those trapped under the debris were rescued and shifted to hospital. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical.

Police reached the spot and started recording statements from the factory owners and those remained unhurt in the incident.