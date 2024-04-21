SC seeks reply from Punjab CS on worsening condition of GOR Lahore

SC registrar writes a letter to the Punjab chief secretary

Published On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 01:33:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) has sought a reply from the Punjab government on bringing changes to Government Officers’ Residences (GOR) Lahore.

The Supreme Court registrar wrote a letter to Punjab chief secretary, seeking his reply on construction of walls in GOR Lahore and building rules.

The Supreme Court in Lahore Registry took up cases of April 15 to 19.

The letter further said that the chief justice stayed in the rest house in GOR and found condition of the GOR Lahore worsening day by day.

It said despite security checks, walls have been erected inside GOR.

The letter said rooms have been built in green area of GOR for security guards.

If it is appropriate to build unnecessary walls by spending public money, the letter questions, adding the chief justice of Pakistan was concerned about the wastage of public money.

