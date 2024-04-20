Fazl denounces electoral fraud, coalition govt's misguided policies

Sat, 20 Apr 2024 20:53:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated on Saturday that Pakistan was being driven towards instability due to what he perceives as misguided policies.

Speaking at a public gathering in Pishin, Fazl criticised the incumbent coalition government, saying it came into power through electoral malpractice and lacked moral authority to govern.

Highlighting his party's previous efforts to challenge what they view as rigged elections in 2018, Fazl asserted that the recent 2024 elections were marred by even greater irregularities. He accused the ruling authorities of purchasing parliamentary seats in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, citing exorbitant amounts spent for this purpose.

He pledged that the JUI-F would vigorously oppose the widespread electoral fraud witnessed in 2024, indicating plans to extend their movement to Karachi and Punjab.

In a separate statement, JUI-F leader Rashid Mahmood Soomro announced the party's intention to stage a sit-in protest against the current government in Karachi on May 2. Soomro reiterated the party's rejection of the 2018 elections and their refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of the recent polls.