Federal Cabinet lifts age bar for important appointments

Rs2 million per month salary package could be given to such appointees

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet on Saturday made a significant decision by lifting the upper age limit for important appointments, thereby opening avenues for new appointments with salaries of up to Rs2 million per month.

This revision in rules, aimed at promoting fresh talent and enhancing the efficiency of federal ministries and divisions, was approved through circulation by the cabinet.

The amendment, which removes the previous age limit of 65 years for appointments under the Special Professional Pay Scales Policy 2019, now allows for appointments and extensions beyond the age of 65.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nodded a committee, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, which recommended these shifts to facilitate the recruitment of skilled professionals, technical experts, and consultants.

These amendments, as it is claimed, are geared towards promoting a world-class talent pool and introducing innovative governance practices to ensure greater effectiveness.