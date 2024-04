President summons Senate session on April 25

Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 16:44:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the Senate on April 25, Thursday, at 04:00 pm which was earlier convened for April 22.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency on Saturday, the president summoned the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.