Hashim Khan Kakar takes oath as Balochistan High Court chief justice

(Web Desk) – Justice Hashim Khan Kakar has taken oath as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

According to details, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the new chief justice in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House on Saturday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the judges of the high court, provincial ministers, parliamentarians, provincial secretaries and senior lawyers.

