Pakistan Pakistan Govt approves army deployment for security of April 21 by-elections

Army will be part of the third-tier security during polling on Sunday

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 17:21:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved the deployment of contingents of civil armed forces and Pakistan Army during by-elections scheduled to take place on April 21.

Following the approval, the Ministry of Interior has issued orders for the deployment of the troops. The troops of civil armed forces and army will be used a quick response force.

The personnel of civil armed forces will provide second-tier security while army will be deployed as part of the third-tier security during polling on Sunday.

The contingents will be available for security from today (April 20) till April 22 in all the 21 constituencies.

ECP finalises arrangements

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised arrangements to hold by-elections in 21 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

The polling will be held from 8am till 5pm without any break. The returning officers will hand over election material to presiding officers from their camp offices today (Saturday). Strict security arrangements have been made for by-elections.

The polling will be held for five national and 16 provincial assembly seats on April 21 (Sunday). Elections were originally scheduled for 23 constituencies. However, the results of two of those seats, one provincial and one national, have already been announced.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was elected unopposed in NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, while Zubair Ahmad Junejo has been elected in PS-80 Dadu.

