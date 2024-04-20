Interior Minister, Iranian Ambassador vow to solve mutual challenges, bring regional peace

Discussed Iran's President visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - A meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iranian Ambassador was held to discuss matters of high importance.

According to the Ministry of Interior, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam at the Ministry of Interior.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the upcoming visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan and the agreements to be signed during the high-level visit.

During the discussion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the crucial nature of the Iranian President's visit in the context of the regional situation, stating that it would be a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

He stressed that mutual cooperation was essential to address the terrorism and other challenges.

He highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Iran and emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation for long-term regional peace and stability.

The parties exchanged views on various topics, including bilateral relations, security cooperation, facilitating commercial activities at the common borders, improving commercial transport at the borders, enhancing interaction between customs authorities, addressing consular and legal issues, and expediting the implementation of agreements between Iran and Pakistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran expressed readiness to expand cooperation with Pakistan in various law enforcement areas, including combating drug trafficking, preventing the movement of illegal nationals, addressing organized crime, and enhancing intelligence sharing.

The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Mohsin Naqvi for taking over the office and also lauded his performance as caretaker chief minister, commending the swift completion of projects of public value during his tenure.