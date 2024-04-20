ATC extends interim bails of Aleema, Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC extends interim bails of Aleema, Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case

Court seeks complete investigation report, extends bails till May 21

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 09:48:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Saturday extended interim bails of 34 accused including sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in Jinnah House attack case.

The court heard the bail pleas of 34 accused including the sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Arshad Javed, the duty judge of the anti-terrorism court, heard the bail pleas. The sisters of the PTI founder appeared before the court after expiry of the interim bail.

The court ordered the interim bail of 34 accused, including the sisters of PTI founder, to be extended till May 21 while asking the investigating officer to submit a complete investigation report on the next hearing.

