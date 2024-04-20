Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim to take oath as chief Justice PHC today

Governor KP will administer the oath to the newly appointed chief justice.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim will take oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) today (Saturday), Dunya News reported. Governor KP will administer the oath to the newly appointed chief justice.

The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Thursday the appointment of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the chief justice of PHC.

According to the ministry's notifications, the appointment was made by the president Asif Ali Zardari. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim was working as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court since April 15.

