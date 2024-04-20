PTI founder enjoys all facilities in jail, claims Rana Tanveer

PTI founder enjoys all facilities in jail, claims Rana Tanveer

Rana Tanveer requested the people to vote for PML-N in the by elections on April 21.

Updated On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 04:29:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Friday said that all facilities have been provided to incarcerated PTI founder in Adiala jail, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a public rally in connection with by-elections in Ferozewala, Rana Tanveer said that there is a team of 60 doctors which provide medical assistance to PTI founder in Adiala jail.

Rana Tanveer said that the PTI founder was responsible for current economic situation in the country. He requested the people to vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the by elections on April 21.

