Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that government and politicians were accountable to the people.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 03:38:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that government is committed to provide maximum relief to the poor people and for this, all available resources are being utilized to achieve the objectives.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to extend relief to young people, farmer community, and underprivileged segment of society.

In reply to a question, he said that government and politicians were accountable to the people.

He urged political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), to prioritize the country’s interests. Khawaja Asif also criticised the PTI’s attitude and said that the political leaders should shun differences and work for the development of the country.

