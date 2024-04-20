Breakthrough in Landhi suicide attack probe: Attacker identified

Sat, 20 Apr 2024 00:04:42 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The ongoing investigation into the Landhi suicide attack, which targeted a vehicle carrying foreign nationals particularly Japanese citizens, has yielded some progress.

Law enforcement agencies have obtained details about one of the suicide attackers, identified as Sohail Ahmed.

It has been revealed that Ahmed had obtained an overseas Pakistani identity card in 2017.

In response to this development, authorities conducted raids in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, resulting in the apprehension of some associates of the suicide attacker.

Sources indicate that Ahmed, the suicide attacker, previously resided in Oman.

Efforts are currently underway to determine the timeline of his arrival in Karachi.