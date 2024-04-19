Judges' letter: IHC seeks suggestions from all judges

Pakistan Pakistan Judges' letter: IHC seeks suggestions from all judges

Judges’ letter: IHC seeks suggestions from all judges

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 21:24:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday sought suggestions from all the judges over a letter written by six IHC judges accusing intelligence agencies of interfering in the judicial matters.

Following the Supreme Court directives, the IHC chief justice sought suggestions form the judges by Monday (April 22).

Sources stated that suggestions had also been sought from the District and Session Judges East and West Islamabad.

Sources said a copy of the Supreme Court's order had also been sent to the judges, and after receiving the judges' suggestions, a decision would be made regarding convening the full court.

On March 26, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council accusing intelligence agencies of interfering in the judiciary and requested guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council on the matter.

Initially, the prime minister formed an inquiry commission in consultation with the chief justice, but later the chief justice took suo moto notice and scheduled the case for hearing.

