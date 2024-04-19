NA speaker suspends two MNAs for disruptive behavior during presidential address

Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 20:06:38 PKT

(Web Desk) – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq suspended the memberships of Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan on Friday for the ongoing session due to their use of abusive language during the presidential address a day earlier.

During President Asif Ali Zardari’s inaugural address to the 16th National Assembly on Thursday, lawmakers on the opposition benches, led by the PTI created a ruckus.

The House adopted a motion introduced by the speaker to suspend the two members, Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

The motion stated, “Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal, MNAs, used abusive language and approached the speaker's dais in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable.”

The motion further detailed that their disruptive behavior, including blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards, violated the sanctity of the House and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007.

Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, along with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules, 1973, the speaker named them and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the Assembly.

This decision was made in accordance with established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings.