LHC allows PTI to hold rally in NA-119

Pakistan Pakistan LHC allows PTI to hold rally in NA-119

LHC allows PTI to hold rally in NA-119

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 18:38:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has given permission to the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in NA-119.

LHC judge justice Risal Hasan heard the petition of Shahzad Farooq, PTI candidate for NA-119 by-polls.

The petitioner’s lawyer said the party was ready to hold the rally at whatever place the deputy commissioner office deemed fit for them.

Read more: IHC orders district administration to let PTI hold rally in capital

The court annulling the DC ordered, directed the DC to inform the petitioner about the venue of the rally within the short time.



