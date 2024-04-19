PM witnesses signing of letter of intent between PMYP, UNICEF

Pakistan Pakistan PM witnesses signing of letter of intent between PMYP, UNICEF

PM appreciated steps being taken by UNICEF for welfare of children in the world including Pakistan.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 03:51:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have signed a letter of intent in providing equal opportunities for education and training to the youth.

The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad on Thursday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony.

Earlier, a UNICEF delegation led by its Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fazil called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister about the collaboration between PM Youth Program and UNICEF regarding increasing the capacity and capability of the youth in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steps being taken by UNICEF for the welfare of children all over the world including Pakistan.

