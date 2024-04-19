Turkiye commends PAF for developing robust indigenous aviation industry

Turkish Chief of General Staff called on PAF chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Fri, 19 Apr 2024 03:48:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of General Staff, Turkish Armed Forces, General Metin Gürak Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters.

The Turkish Chief of General Staff acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan Air Force in developing a robust indigenous aviation industry, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Both the dignitaries discussed various areas of shared interest, aimed at bolstering professional cooperation in the realm of modern warfare technologies and training.

General Metin Gürak expressed his desire to consolidate the existing mutual industrial collaboration with the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP).

The dignitary also visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters.

