Seven dead as speeding passenger van falls into ditch in Muzaffarabad

Updated On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 00:05:24 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Seven passengers were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van fell into a ditch in Garhi Dupatta area of Muzaffarabad on Thursday, rescue sources said.

The incident occurred in Garhi Dupatta’s suburban area of Moyaan where a passenger van fell into a ditch due to speeding, killing seven passengers and wounding 11 others.

A rescue team rushed to the site of the accident and shifted the dead bodies to a morgue for autopsy and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Due to rain and darkness in the area, rescuers faced difficulties in rescue operation.

According to hospital sources, the condition of some of the injured was critical.