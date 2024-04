3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Quetta

Published On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 21:56:03 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck the Quetta region on Thursday.

The quake's depth was recorded at 58 kilometres.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 4 kilometres southwest of Quetta.