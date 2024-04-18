Faizabad agreement was shown to Abbasi after signing, says Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan Faizabad agreement was shown to Abbasi after signing, says Ahsan Iqbal

It was stated by Ahsan in his statement to the Faizabad inquiry commission

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 16:18:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday revealed that the agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) regarding the Faizabad sit-in was shown to then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after signing by then ISI chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

It was stated by Ahsan in his statement to the Faizabad inquiry commission formed on the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to Ahsan, Faiz Hameed “forced” his inclusion in the team which was negotiating with the TLP. When Abbasi was shown the agreement, he disapproved of it, the former minister added.

He said Abbasi had objected to the condition of minister's resignation and inclusion of Faiz Hameed in the negotiations and agreement.

Abbasi was told that the agreement had been signed now it's not possible to revoke it, he continued.

It may be recalled that the Faizabad commission has recently given a clean chit to former ISI director general Faiz Hameed.