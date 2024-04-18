Judges' letter: Islamabad High Court Bar approaches to Supreme Court for fair investigation

The petitioner prayed the court to take action against those found guilty of influencing judiciary

The petition stated that the issue raised by the judges is of serious nature

If the apex court deems it necessary, it should refer the matter to the Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court Bar on Thursday filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court for a transparent and fair investigation on the letter of six judges of interference in judicial affairs.

The petitioner prayed the apex court to take action against those found guilty of influencing judiciary.

The petition stated that the issue raised by the judges is of serious nature. If the apex court deems it necessary, it should refer the matter to the Supreme Judicial Council for review.

The petitioner submitted that an independent judiciary is the protector of the Constitution and the sole source of justice. No compromise on the independence of the judiciary is acceptable in any circumstances.

On March 25, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council regarding the interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

The letter was written by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Suman Raffat Imtiaz.

The Supreme Court earlier this month took suo moto notice and constituted a full court to hear the matter. Before that, the federal government set up a one-man inquiry commission which could not initiate any proceeding due to refusal of its head, former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto notice of the letter written by the six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC), just days after the federal government formed a commission to investigate the interference allegations and criticism on the part of some circles over the move.