Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders blockage of SIMs issued on invalid CNICs

Also directs officials to waive fee of death certificates

NADRA head briefs the minister on roadmap

The minister earlier ordered crackdown on power thieves, officials involved in overbilling

Updated On: Thu, 18 Apr 2024 14:46:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minster for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to block mobile SIMs issued on invalid and expired identity cards.

During his visit to the NADRA headquarters, the minister visited various departments and instructed the authorities to set up offices across the country on the pattern of model police stations established in Punjab.

He said that establishing model NADRA offices would improve service delivery and provide convenience to the public.

NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar welcomed the minister. Naqvi ordered to waive the fee of death certificates for convenience of the public. He also directed officials to ensure complete security of citizens’ data.

He said the model offices should be built to provide fast-track service to the public. He said more facilities should be provided on mobile platforms for the convenience of the people and social media should be used effectively to promote the institution’s initiatives.

He also planted saplings in the lawn of NADRA headquarters as part of the plantation campaign.

The NADRA chairman presented Roadmap 2024-25 in a briefing which included modern and phased security architecture, cyber security audits and employee cyber security awareness besides the NADRA Strategic Plan.

Overbilling by power companies

A day earlier (Wednesday), the interior minister said there was a zero-tolerance policy regarding overbilling by power distribution companies across the country.

He emphasised that overbilling would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Naqvi instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stern action against any official found involved in overbilling.

In addition to combating overbilling, the minister called for a swift crackdown on power theft. He directed the FIA officers to demonstrate best performance in tackling overbilling and power theft cases.

Condemning overbilling, the minister said it's a grave injustice to the public. He pledged to provide relief to the masses with an assurance that those involved in issuing inflated bills would be brought to justice.