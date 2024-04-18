Punjab govt to launch Himmat, Nigheban cards. Who will be the beneficiary?

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government has decided to launch Himmat Card for the disabled people and Nigheban Card for deserving people under the auspices of Baitul Maal.

The provincial government has also decided to compile data of differently-abled persons.

The decisions were taken during a special meeting held here on Thursday which was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The chief minister was briefed on Social Welfare and Baitul Maal. Digitization of Baitul Maal was approved during the meeting.

It was also decided in the meeting that special people will be given loans under a new loan scheme and provided new wheelchairs. The chief minister sought a report on necessary ramps and bathrooms in govt buildings.

It was decided that persons with special needs will be given loans worth Rs100,000-200,000. Moreover, skill development centers in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad will be made operational and similar centers will be made in other cities as well.

Audits of NGOs working for differently-abled persons and establishment of drug abuse centers in all divisions was also suggested in the meeting.

The meeting given approval for establishing VAWC centers in every division to stop violence against women. Suggestions to make women protection taskforce also came under discussion.

Meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Sohaib Shaukat Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq, principal secretary, secretary social welfare and other relevant authorities.

