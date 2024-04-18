Two killed in motorcycle, tractor trolley collision in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Chishtian Road where a rashly-driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and critically injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Haleema Bibi and Muhammad Shaaban.

