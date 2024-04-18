Balochistan cabinet oath-taking ceremony postponed

A 14-member Balochistan cabinet was scheduled to take oath today (Thursday).

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The oath-taking ceremony of Balochistan cabinet, which was scheduled to be today (Thursday) at the Governor's House, has been postponed, Dunya News reported.

The spokesperson of the Governor's House said that the swearing-in ceremony of the Balochistan cabinet has been canceled. However, no reason for the postponement of the ceremony was given.

It is pertinent to mention here that 14-member Balochistan cabinet was scheduled to take oath today (Thursday) which included six ministers from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), six from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

