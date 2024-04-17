CM Maryam directs rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, bazars

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam directs rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, bazars

CM Maryam directs rehabilitation of Lahore’s streets, bazars

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 22:12:39 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered to ensure early completion of the Lahore Development plan and directed to undertake the construction, and rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, bazars along with the provision of street lights and completion of drainage projects within three months.

CM Maryam chaired a special meeting to review progress being made on the Lahore Development Plan. A comprehensive briefing was given on the construction and rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, roads, sanitation, and other affairs.

It was decided to undertake monitoring of the Lahore Development Plan through the Geographical Information System.

The NesPak and Environment specialists would also assist in the Lahore Development Plan.

It was informed during the meeting that the projects about environment protection, and restoration of parks and their beauty are also included in the Lahore Development Plan.

Madam CM highlighted that construction and rehabilitation of roads being neglected for a long period would be undertaken. She said, “I want to see all the streets and bazaars neat and clean. The issues of the sewerage system should also be fixed.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Parvez Rasheed, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Syed Ashiq Kirmani, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.