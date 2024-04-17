Seven terrorists killed during infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya news) – The security forces have killed all seven terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in North Waziristan.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were sent to hell.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

