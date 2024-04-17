PTI founder expresses concerns over Bahawalnagar incident: Gohar

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said the Al Qadir Trust case is illegal and it will be proved that the case is politically motivated.

Khan, while talking to media outside Adiala Jail, said the hearing of Al Qadir Trust case was held but the media was not allowed to cover the hearing which was illegal and unconstitutional.

He said the PTI founder expressed serious concerns over the Bahawalnagar incident.

“There is a law of jungle when his house was trespassed, none sought apology,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.

Gohar complained that the PTI’s cases were not being set for hearing in the Supreme Court.

To a question, he said all negotiations would be made public as the PTI had always talked about dialogue.

“We are not being allowed to hold meetings, despite that we will hold conventions and rallies,” he said.

