Mindful of masses' plight: Maryam, Nawaz viral clip gets applauds

Pakistan Pakistan Mindful of masses' plight: Maryam, Nawaz viral clip gets applauds

They went to naanbai shop to monitor prices of roti, naan

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 07:51:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A video featuring Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif visiting a tandoor and inquiring about the rates of roti and naan from a naanbai leaves a positive impact on viewers who believe their rulers really want to improve their lot and mitigate their sufferings.

Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to a tandoor in Adda Plot and asked the shopkeeper at which price he was selling naan and roti. He told them he was selling the commodities as per new official rates – Rs16 for a roti, and Rs20 for a naan.

To see the CM and the former PM at the shop without a protocol or security, they raised slogans in their support and termed their gesture a people-friendly.

Their video was widely circulated and garnered appreciation from the social media users.

A netizen to see the clip, recalls an episode of ‘Ertugrul’ in which a Qazi of a city asks a governor, “You yourself go outside and meet the masses who are decrying high price of loafs, and those involved in it be punished.”

A social media user said, “God knows what is lurking in their minds, at least I don’t say this is a publicity stunt. I get impression from this video that our rulers are considerate and mindful of our plight owing to inflation and price hike.

A social media user said slashing the prices of roti and naan is a very impressive step of the Punjab government because these two commodities are the foods of the poor; if the prices of these edibles go beyond the reach of the poor then there is a bloody revolution in society just like French Revolution occurred after prevalent hunger.

As a society we need to be positive and give up the habit of taking things negatively and finding faults with the ruling class. Society is already polarized and we should not give ear to those who always speak ill of society, said a netizen sharing his view on the clip.

The officers who are supposed to control prices of edibles will definitely gather impression that if the CM goes to a shop to monitor prices, why they don’t.

So, this visit should not be taken for granted. This gesture shows that they are mindful of the masses’ plight and garners people’s praise.