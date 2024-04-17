KP CM meets PTI workers released recently from jail

Says the party values their sacrifices

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday met the PTI workers recently released from jail.

The PTI workers were detained for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence and they belonged to Rawalpindi.

Talking to the party workers, the KP CM said his party valued its workers and appreciated their courage for the welfare of the party.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said, “The workers are a valuable asset of the party. They have made great sacrifices for the party and the party leaders value the sacrifices of the PTI workers.