Man, son die in Wazirabad roof collapse

Wed, 17 Apr 2024 04:55:23 PKT

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Three persons - a man and his son among them - died due to a roof collapse and electrocution in separate incidents on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Gakhar Mandi, a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed due to rain. As a result, a man and his son died on the spot after being buried under the debris of the roof.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

In another incident in Muridke, a labourer died of electrocution in a factory. The deceased was identified as Rehmat Ali.