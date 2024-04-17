IMF report says Pakistan's economy improving

Growth rate is expected to reach 2pc this year

Wed, 17 Apr 2024

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - IMF has released World Economic Outlook Report 2024, showing Pakistan's economy is improving.

According to foreign media reports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in the World Economic Outlook Report that Pakistan's economy is improving, the economic growth rate in Pakistan is expected to reach 2 percent this year and 3.5 percent next year.

The report further states that inflation this year will be 24.8 percent against the target of 21 percent, inflation is expected to drop significantly to 12.1 percent in the next financial year, unemployment is expected to be 8 percent this year and 7.5 percent next year.

Earlier, the head of the IMF, Krista Linajarjiva, also addressed the think-tank of the Atlantic Council and said that Pakistan's economy is performing well.

