Six dead, 25 injured in bus-trailer collision in Dadu

DADU (Dunya News) – Six passengers were killed and over 25 injured in a collision between a bus and a trailer on Jamshoro Indus Highway on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

On information, police and rescue teams scrambled to the accident site and launched a rescue operation.

Dead bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to preliminary investigation, the passengers bus rammed into the trailer coming from opposite side on the road.

Police said reckless driving is the result of the accident. Condition of many injured passengers was stated to be critical. Further investigation into the accident continued.