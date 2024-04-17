Abbasi says police took action against Faizabad dharna on court order

Says most of inquiry commission’s questions were meaningless

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said police had launched operation against Faizabad sit-in on court order instead of his government.

He said the then Punjab government did not hurdle the sit-in and his government wanted the sit-in should proceed.

The former premier said he had no proof pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in, adding most of the questions of the inquiry commission on Faizabad sit-in were meaningless.

The three-member commission set up on the orders of the Supreme Court has issued its 149-page report.

The commission absolved former director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, of the charges.

The commission cited various loopholes in the handling of the issue and drafted recommendations after evaluating the circumstances related to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's sit-in at Faizabad.

The report highlights the role of the Islamabad Police, the Ministry of Interior, the Punjab government, the ISI and the IB, and contains details of matters related to former law minister Zahid Hamid.

