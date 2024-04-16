LHC disposes of petition of PTI founder filed for security in Jail

Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 16:58:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of petition filed by the lawyer of PTI founder’s security in Jail as the filer withdraw the same.

The PTI lawyer argued that the one such petition had also been filed by the wife of PTI founder and it was, therefore, they decided to withdraw the petition.

LHC chief justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan heard the petition filed by PTI Lawyer Forum President Afzal Azim.

The court disposed of the petition of PTI founder, seeking tightening of his security in the jail.

The petition was filed to obtain foolproof security for the PTI founder in jail while Punjab Advocate General Khalid Ishaq briefed the court about the security arrangements of the jail for the petitioner.

