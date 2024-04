ATC issues arrest warrant for Khadija Shah in Jinnah House attack case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC issues arrest warrant for Khadija Shah in Jinnah House attack case

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Shah

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 09:07:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court of Lahore has issued arrest warrant for Khadija Shah.

The court issued bailable arrest warrant for Khadija Shah due to his non-appearance in court in connection with Jinnah House attack and arson case.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Arshad Javed, while issuing the bailable arrest warrant, ordered authorities concerned to produce Khadija Shah on April 16 (Tuesday) in the court.

Social media activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah was summoned by court in Jinnah House case. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Shah.