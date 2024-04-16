Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar accidents

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and three other were critically in two separate accidents in Bahawalnagar on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident took place at the Chishtian Road where an oil tanker hit a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot and injuring her son. The driver of the tanker managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second a seven-year-old boy was killed and two other persons were wounded when two motorcycles collided in the main city. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

