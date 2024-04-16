IHC to hear Bushra Bibi plea seeking medical examination today

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will start hearing of Bushra Bibi plea today (Tuesday) seeking medical examination after alleging that she was poisoned while incarcerated at Bani Gala.

The plea was filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Shoaib Shaheen on behalf of Bushra Bibi, seeking the former first lady's medical examination in the Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any private hospital.

The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court has fixed Bushra Bibi's application for hearing today with objections. Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

In her plea, she claimed, “The room and ensuite bathroom assigned to her for imprisonment are compromised. They are bugged and have multiple hidden cameras. It is a blatant violation of her privacy, dignity, and honour.”

