Pakistan Pakistan Finance Minister meets USPBC delegation in Washington

Finance Minister is in USA to participate in the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 01:55:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) in Washington DC to discuss the government’s commitment to improving the business climate in the country.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, the minister during the meeting highlighted the government’s dedication to attracting both foreign and domestic investments in key sectors, including agriculture, IT, mines and minerals, and energy.

Finance Minister is in USA to participate in the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank. He is to meet IMF and World Bank officials besides representatives of international media and think tank.

