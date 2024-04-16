Finance Minister meets USPBC delegation in Washington
Pakistan
Finance Minister is in USA to participate in the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) in Washington DC to discuss the government’s commitment to improving the business climate in the country.
According to a Finance Ministry press release, the minister during the meeting highlighted the government’s dedication to attracting both foreign and domestic investments in key sectors, including agriculture, IT, mines and minerals, and energy.
Finance Minister is in USA to participate in the spring meetings of IMF and World Bank. He is to meet IMF and World Bank officials besides representatives of international media and think tank.