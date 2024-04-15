CM Maryam seeks comprehensive plan for Murree development

Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 23:13:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a comprehensive plan for the development of Murree while co-chairing a meeting with party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The chief minister directed to ban the use of plastic in Murree and other tourist spots to ensure cleanliness and environmental preservation.

She examined a proposed site for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in Murree. She approved, in principle, a water supply scheme to bring water from river Jhelum to Murree, besides seeking a plan for the maintenance and filtration of the existing water scheme.

A ban on the entry of vehicles into Murree was considered in the meeting. Maryam directed to start of cable car and modern tram service for safe parking in Murree. A proposal to issue permit cards to the vehicles entering Murree was also reviewed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed to ensure parking space in every building. She directed to identify and immediately demolish illegal buildings in Murree. The final plan for clearing encroachments in Murree was also approved in the meeting. It was decided to make the bus stand functional, besides closing all illegal stands in Murree.

Maryam Nawaz directed to develop New Murree, Kotli Sattian and other adjoining areas into alternative tourist destinations.

She directed to construct motorway-like clean toilets in Murree.

She also approved the establishment of Solid Waste Management, and Parks and Horticulture Authority for Murree.