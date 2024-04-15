Adil Raja stands exposed after losing legal battle in UK court

Updated On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 19:40:27 PKT

(Web Desk) – Controversial YouTuber Maj (r) Adil Farooq Raja has been exposed after losing a legal battle in the United Kingdom.

The false narrative he constructed has also been dismantled, with the British High Court rejecting all of his claims that Pakistan is an authoritarian state where the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) controls both the judiciary and the government. He had also alleged that the February 8 general elections in Pakistan were rigged.

High Court Judge Richard Spearman KC dismissed all applications made by the YouTuber, including his request to halt a defamation trial brought against him by former senior military officer Brigadier (r) Rashid Naseer.

The judge determined that Raja had posted seriously damaging remarks about Naseer in nine social media posts across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X [formerly Twitter].

Imposing a penalty on Raja, the court ordered him to pay £5,000 to the now retired brigadier for the dismissed application to halt the defamation trial.

Imposing a penalty on Raja, the court ordered him to pay £5,000 to the now retired brigadier for the dismissed application to halt the defamation trial.

It also instructed him to make an interim payment of £5,000 towards the costs incurred for the failed security for costs application.

Raja attended the court remotely via video-link, accompanied by his lawyer and PTI UK leader Mahtab Anwar Aziz, who also represents PTI activist Shayan Ali.