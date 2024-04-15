3 killed, 6 injured as house collapses

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 19:31:07 PKT

KHYBER BARA (Dunya News) – As many as three people have died and six others injured as a roof a house collapsed due to heavy rains.

Around nine people were buried under debris when the roof came down.

After the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, three people were declared as dead due to the severe injuries.

A 14-year-old boy, a 17-year-old-boy and a 38-year-old-woman were among the dead. The remaining six injured are being treated in the Peshawar Hospital.



