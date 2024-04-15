Hearing on appeal against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi marriage delayed again

The judge said he would decide the case today and ordered a short break

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Session’s Court on Monday extended a "short break" till 1 pm after Khawar Maneka's counsel failed to reach the court on the appeals against the conviction of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on irregular marriage

As hearing began in the morning, an assistant of Advocate Rizwan Abbasi told Session’s Judge Shah Rukh Arjamand that his senior was busy with a case in the Supreme Court. The judge said he would decide the case today and ordered a short break till 11:30 am.

When hearing started after the break, Advocate Abbasi's assistant again requested for more time. On his request, the judge ordered break again.

The counsel for PTI founder, Salman Akram Raja, objected to it and told the court that he also have engagement in the Supreme Court.

Bushra Bibi's counsel Usman Gul requested the judge to make today's proceedings a part of the court's order.

The PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi filed an appeal against the verdict on February 23. They were sentenced on February 2 to seven years in jail each for contracting nikah while the latter was still observing iddat.

The decision was announced by senior civil judge Qudratullah on the complaint filed by Bushra Bibi’s former husband Khawar Fareed Maneka. The court also imposed Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.