Two killed, 50 injured as bus falls into ravine in Kallar Kahar

KALLAR KAHAR (Dunya News) – At least two person were killed and 50 other were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Sar Kalan area near Kallar Kahar on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred due to over-speeding, as the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell into the ditch, killing two person on the spot and injuring 50 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Bochal and Trauma Centre Kallar Kahar with the help of local residents.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik said that emergency has been declared at the Trauma Centre Kallar Kahar. She also informed that the death toll may rise further as five of the injured were in critical condition.

