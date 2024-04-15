President summons joint session of Parliament on April 18

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of parliament.

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 03:21:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the joint session of the Parliament at 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, 2024, Dunya News reported.

The President has summoned the joint session of Parliament in exercise of the powers conferred by article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the previous notification to call the joint session of Parliament on April 16 stands cancelled.

