Bilawal decries vested interests of some politicians over country

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal decries vested interests of some politicians over country

Bilawal decries vested interests of some politicians over country

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024 22:26:32 PKT

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that a few politicians want to bring economic and political instability on the pretext of rigging.

He added that those politicians are playing with the fate of the country and nation for their vested interests.

The PPP chief, while speaking on the occasion of Zulfikar Bhutto’s death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, said “today the nation is celebrating the 45th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.”

He said the former PM Bhutto gave power to the workers, made the country a nuclear power, gave voice to the people and made the farmers the owners of the lands.

The PPP co-chairman has defeated many conspiracies for the sake of national interest and united the country under the aegis of democracy,” he said while referring to President Asif Ali Zazrdari.

Giving a suggestion, he said all politicians should sit on the table to find a way of reconciliation and play a role in the development of the country.

On the economy, he highlighted the economic crisis in the country and the problems faced by the while adding it required a joint efforts of all stakeholders to set the right direction for the country.

The PPP chief said 10 percent of the democratic charter consisted of judiciary reforms for which the political parties would work together with all stakeholders.